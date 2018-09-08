Tom Brady Offers Typical Patriots Response To Eagles’ Trick Play Call

Tom Brady isn’t going to take the bait.

The New England Patriots quarterback spent much of his Friday press conference avoiding drama, whether it was Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad, Alex Guerrero or the Philadelphia Eagles’ trick play Thursday night.

During the Eagles’ Thursday night opener against the Atlanta Falcons, the defending Super Bowl champions borrowed a play from the Patriots’ playbook, as wide receiver Nelson Agholor took the reverse and then fired a 15-yard pass to quarterback Nick Foles who was running down the sideline.

The Patriots, of course, attempted the same play in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles, but Brady was unable to haul in the pass from Danny Amendola.

After the game, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson admitted the Eagles stole the play from the Pats, noting it was the one Brady dropped.

The 41- year-old quarterback was asked about the intellectual property theft Friday, and Brady lauded the Eagles’ ability to execute.

“Good execution wins games,” Brady said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I think that’s ultimately what we have to do. When you have to make the plays, you either make them or you don’t.”

Never let them see you sweat, Tom.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images