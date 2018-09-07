Tom Brady Skillfully Evades Questions About Colin Kaepernick Nike Ad

Tom Brady isn’t the most evasive quarterback in the pocket, but the New England Patriots star did a little bobbing and weaving Friday afternoon.

The 41-year-old quarterback, who is about to start his 19th NFL season with the Patriots, was asked for his opinion on Nike’s new ad starring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The ad, which aired Thursday during the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Atlanta Falcons, focuses on the idea that anyone can achieve anything they set their mind to and that you should always dream big no matter your circumstance.

Kaepernick, of course, was the first player to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. He has not been on an NFL roster since 2016.

Brady, who always stays away from political issues, evaded the media’s questions about the ad Friday during his press conference at Gillette Stadium.

Brady is asked about the Nike ad with Kaepernick. "I really want to focus on football. Not my reaction to a lot of hot topics and so forth. Get ready for the Texans, they're a great team." — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 7, 2018

Brady was one of many athletes to like the Instagram post of the first ad with Kaepernick which Nike released Monday. The five-time Super Bowl champion has been supportive of Kaepernick in the past, saying he hopes the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback gets another shot to play in the NFL.

That ship likely has sailed for Kaepernick, as he currently is suing the NFL for collusion between the league and its owners to keep him out of football.

If you haven’t seen it, the inspirational Nike ad is well worth a watch.

