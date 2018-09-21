Tom Brady Working To Get Josh Gordon Up To Speed For Patriots Debut

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady likes what he’s seen so far from the New England Patriots’ newest wide receiver.

Josh Gordon, a former All-Pro who has played in just 11 games since 2014, began the daunting task of learning the Patriots’ complex offense and developing a rapport with their 41-year-old quarterback after being traded to New England from the Cleveland Browns earlier this week.

“(He’s) really been eager to get in there and learn everything we’re doing and just try to acclimate himself to what the program is,” Brady said.

Upon his arrival in Foxboro, Gordon was assigned a stall directly to the right of Brady’s in the Patriots locker room — a spot that had been left vacant following the room’s offseason renovation. Brady downplayed the significance of the wideout’s locker placement.

“I try to get along with everybody,” the QB said. “So even if you’re next to me or you’re across or down or defense, I think it’s just important to try to get to know everybody in whatever way you possibly can. We’re all here to try to do the same thing. So whether they’re right next to you or across or on your side of the ball or the other side of the ball, I think just having a relationship with those guys is important for all of us. We’re just trying to get on the same page.”

Gordon was limited in practice this week with a hamstring injury suffered before the trade, creating an extra hurdle for him to clear as he transitions to a new system.

“I think different players are on different work portions of practice,” Brady said. “Whoever’s in there, I’m trying to work with. Any player who’s limited — I’m going to try to throw it to whoever’s in there. If they’re in there with me, great. If they’re in there with someone else, they’ve got to get their work in. But we’re just trying to get prepared to play.”

If Gordon does play Sunday night against the Detroit Lions, he likely would have a limited role. For reference, Kenny Britt played two snaps in his Patriots debut after signing with the team last December. Michael Floyd was inactive for his first game after joining the Patriots late in the 2016 season, then played 17 snaps the following week.

“I think if they’re in there, it’s up to the coaches to decide those things,” Brady said. “I don’t think anyone’s going to put anyone out there if they don’t know what they’re doing, if they don’t know what to do on a play. Now, you can limit the number of plays and try to do that. I think we’ve done that plenty of times. I’d say any time you get new players, that’s what you try to do.”

