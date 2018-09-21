‘You Know What Sucks?’ Mookie Betts Has One Issue With Champagne Shower

Mookie Betts’ champagne shower was interrupted by a shocking discovery.

The Red Sox right fielder realized while being doused in bubbly during Boston’s division-clinching celebration Thursday night that congratulatory text messages probably were out of the question.

“You know what sucks — is my phone is in my pocket,” Betts told reporters in New York while squinting to keep the booze from his eyes.

The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 11-6 in the teams’ series finale at Yankee Stadium to secure their third straight American League East title. Betts played a huge role in Boston’s victory, too, going 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs.

Anyone trying to contact Betts might have a hard time, though. Let’s hope he gets his cellular situation squared away soon enough. After all, he’s a popular guy.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images