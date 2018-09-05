‘Tom Vs Time’ Epilogue: Tom Brady Leaves No Doubt He Intends To Play Until 45

Tom Brady has said for a few years now he plans to play until he’s 45, and despite myriad rumors and grumblings, it appears nothing about those plans have changed.

Brady spoke at length about his future in the epilogue episode of “Tom Vs. Time” released Wednesday, and he says the goal remains to play into his mid-40s.

“I would love to play five more years; I’d love to play 41, 42, 43, 44, 45,” Brady said, counting the years on his hand. “It will be a challenge for me. I don’t think it’s going to be easy. It’s going to be hard to do. I think it’s going to be very hard to do, but I think I can do.

“Once you stop, you’re done. And I think I’m not ready to say that I’m done because I don’t feel like I’m done. I think there are still things to accomplish. It would be like getting close to the mountain and thinking ‘Nah, I’m good.’ It’s like, no, you worked really hard to get to this point, why not finish it off?”

Of course, we say the “goal remains” and Brady “intends” to play until 45 because things can change quickly for the 41-year-old. We’re going to assume those plans coincide with a desire to spend more time with family and friends in the offseason, as Brady did this summer. He skipped the Patriots’ voluntary offseason work and traveled the world with his family. And who knows, maybe Brady decides he wants to spend even more time with his family, and that desire ultimately is greater than his hopes to play until 45.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images