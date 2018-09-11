USA Vs. Mexico Live Stream: Watch International Soccer Game Online

There’s no such thing as a “friendly” when the United States’ and Mexico’s men’s soccer teams face off.

The teams will face off Tuesday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., in a high-profile exhibition game between CONCACAF rivals. While neither side will field their strongest lineups, their respective urges to beat their neighbor on the field of play remains intense, as always.

Potential future stars will be on display. Keep a watchful eye on the United States’ midfield general-in-waiting Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Tim Weah. Meanwhile, Mexico has high hopes for Roberto Alvarado, Diego Lainez and Jonathan Gonzalez, who represented the U.S. as a youth player but switched to El Tri last year.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Mexico on television and online.

Start Time: Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, Univision

Live Stream: WatchESPN; fuboTV; Univision NOW

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images