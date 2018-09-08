Video Of Little Kid Naming NASCAR Drivers Is As Adorable As You’d Expect

Whenever you’re having a down day, you can always count on an adorable little kid to cheer you up.

Case in point: James, who just might be the cutest NASCAR fan on planet Earth.

We don’t know where James is from, how old who is or who is parents are — all we know is we could spend all day watching him name NASCAR drivers. And thanks to a video recently uploaded to YouTube, you also can watch him adorable struggle to pronounce names like Brad Keselowski, Matt Kenseth and Jimmie Johnson.

(You can click here to watch the video.)

James started out strong, but it didn’t take long for him to go off the rails.

And thank goodness for that.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images