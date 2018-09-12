Vikings’ Danielle Hunter Fires Shot At ‘Scared’ Jimmy Garoppolo After Win Vs. 49ers

It had been a long time since Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a loss, but the San Francisco 49ers quarterback finally tasted defeat in the NFL when the Minnesota Vikings handed him and the boys from the Bay a 24-16 loss Sunday.

Garoppolo came into the game with a sterling 7-0 career record as a starter in the NFL, but the Vikings’ elite defense pressured him all day in Minnesota, as the star signal-caller went 15-for-23 for 261 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the loss.

And naturally, the trash talk started flowing after the game.

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, who recorded one of Minnesota’s three sacks, noted the defense could tell Garoppolo was getting flustered.

“As the game goes on, you have got to bring the pressure on him. You see that he’s starting to get scared,” Hunter said, via ProFootballTalk.

Garppolo, who signed a massive contract in the offseason, responded to Hunter’s comments Wednesday by tipping his cap to the Vikings’ defense.

“I’ve never heard that before but it’s the way (Hunter) thinks,” Garoppolo said, via The Mercury News’ Cam Inman. “Pressure is always a good thing in a quarterback’s eyes. It opens windows, and they have less guys in coverage”

The 26-year-old quarterback will look to bounce back in Week 2 when the 49ers face the Detroit Lions.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images