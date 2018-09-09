Vikings Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The Minnesota Vikings came up one win short of reaching Super Bowl LII, and their new campaign toward the championship game begins Sunday at home versus the upstart San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers also are facing high expectations, primarily because of their five-game wins streak to end last season led by new starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Vikings’ vaunted defense will provide a tough test for Garoppolo, and it’ll be fun to watch how he handles it.

Here’s how and when to watch 49ers vs. Vikings:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images