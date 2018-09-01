Auburn Vs. Washington Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

We don’t have to wait very long for the first top 10 matchup of the 2018 college football season.
No. 6 Washington takes on No. 9 Auburn in a Pac-12 vs. SEC showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This might be the best Week 1 game on the schedule, and the winner will get a huge non-conference win boost for their College Football Playoff resumé.
All eyes will be on talented Huskies quarterback Jake Browning, who’s aiming for a Heisman Trophy and another chance to play in the College Football Playoff.
Here’s how and when to watch Washington vs. Auburn.
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
