College Football

Auburn Vs. Washington Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

by on Sat, Sep 1, 2018 at 11:00AM

We don’t have to wait very long for the first top 10 matchup of the 2018 college football season.

No. 6 Washington takes on No. 9 Auburn in a Pac-12 vs. SEC showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This might be the best Week 1 game on the schedule, and the winner will get a huge non-conference win boost for their College Football Playoff resumé.

All eyes will be on talented Huskies quarterback Jake Browning, who’s aiming for a Heisman Trophy and another chance to play in the College Football Playoff.

Here’s how and when to watch Washington vs. Auburn.

Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties