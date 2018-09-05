Boston Red Sox

Watch Brandon Phillips Hit Go-Ahead Homer In Ninth Inning Of Red Sox Debut

There’s making a good impression, and then there’s what Brandon Phillips did Wednesday afternoon.

The 37-year-old made his Red Sox debut as Boston took on the Atlanta Braves in a matinee. After the Sox erased a six-run deficit in the eighth inning to tie the game, they again fell behind in the bottom half of the frame on a Freddie Freeman solo shot.

But in stepped Phillips — who had spent the previous months of the season with Triple-A Pawtucket and was called up Tuesday — with one on, two outs and a one run deficit.

Phillips absolutely launched a go-ahead moonshot into the left field stands.

Take a look:

Incredible.

It was Phillips’ first big league home run since Sept. 26.

