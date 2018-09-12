Watch Brock Holt Hit Pinch-Hit, Go-Ahead Homer In Seventh Inning Vs. Blue Jays

Brock Holt has a knack for this pinch-hitting thing.

The Boston Red Sox found themselves trailing 2-1 in the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

But not for long.

With runners on the corners and two outs, Holt pinch-hit for catcher Sandy Leon. After working the count to 2-2, Holt received a 93 mph sinker over the inside part of the plate, and he pulled it into the right field seats, putting Boston ahead 4-2.

Take a look at the crazy moment.

Brock Holt > Literally everyone pic.twitter.com/c0SuWEHYik — NESN (@NESN) September 12, 2018

You’ll remember this isn’t the first time this season Holt has hit a late-inning dinger in a pinch-hit situation. Back in August, Holt smacked the go-ahead home run in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images