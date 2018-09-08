Watch Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Score Insane Goal In Rookie Game Vs. Penguins

Get used to hearing the name “Jack Studnicka,” Boston Bruins fans.

Studnicka and his fellow Bruins rookies were in Buffalo, N.Y. on Friday to take on Pittsburgh Penguins youngsters in Game 1 of the 2018 Prospects Challenge. The Bruins beat the Pens 4-2, but the real story was Studnicka, who scored a ridiculous first-period goal to give Boston a 2-0 lead.

Check out the goal at the 15-second mark in the video below:

🎥Check out the highlights from Game 1 of the 2018 Prospects Challenge, where the Bruins defeated the Penguins 4-2. pic.twitter.com/lyDRXa32fV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 8, 2018

Absurd.

The Bruins also got goals from Cameron Hughes, Ryan Donato and Wiley Sherman.

It might not be long for Bruins fans get to see Studnicka’s skills on display at the NHL level. the 2017 second-round pick is battling with at least four other players, including two fellow rookies, to fill a vacancy at center on the third line. Donato also is in the mix to fill Riley Nash’s skates, but the Harvard product likely is headed for a spot on the second line.

At 19 years old, Studnicka probably needs more seasoning in Providence before he gets called up. But if the Ontario native keeps flashing like he did Friday night, he just might force his way onto the roster.

