Watch Celtics’ Highlights From NBA’s Top 100 Plays Of 2017-18 Season

The Boston Celtics provided plenty of entertainment for basketball fans last season, filling the highlight reels with spectacular dunks, crossovers, blocks, steals, 3-pointers and more.

The NBA on Saturday released its top 100 plays from the 2017-18 season, and the Celtics are well-represented in the 26-minute highlight video.

Boston has three highlights in the top 15 — Jayson Tatum’s dunk on LeBron James, Terry Rozier’s crossover and 3-pointer on Eric Bledsoe and Kyrie Irving showing off his incredible handles against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Check out all 100 plays in the video below:

Pretty cool.

With Irving and Gordon Hayward healthy and ready to go for training camp later this month, we should expect the Celtics to be among the most exciting teams again in 2018-19.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images