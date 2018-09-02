Watch College Football Ref (Accidentally) Lay Out Oklahoma Receiver

Running across the middle of the field is a dangerous move for a wide receiver — especially if a referee is lurking about.
Oklahoma receiver A.D. Miller learned that the hard way during his team’s 63-14 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday. After receiving a pass from quarterback Austin Kendall, Miller began to move upfield, but was eliminated by an official before he could get far.
Check this out:
Truck stick!
Sure, that official was in a tough spot, but at least try to move out of the way. As for Miller, we’d love to be a fly on the wall when his play pops up in the Sooners’ film sessions this week.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images
