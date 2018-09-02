College Football

Watch College Football Ref (Accidentally) Lay Out Oklahoma Receiver

by on Sun, Sep 2, 2018 at 11:20AM

Running across the middle of the field is a dangerous move for a wide receiver — especially if a referee is lurking about.

Oklahoma receiver A.D. Miller learned that the hard way during his team’s 63-14 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday. After receiving a pass from quarterback Austin Kendall, Miller began to move upfield, but was eliminated by an official before he could get far.

Check this out:

Truck stick!

Sure, that official was in a tough spot, but at least try to move out of the way. As for Miller, we’d love to be a fly on the wall when his play pops up in the Sooners’ film sessions this week.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

