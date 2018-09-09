Watch Tom Brady Find James White For Patriots’ Second TD Vs. Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s not uncommon for players to be a tad bit rusty in Week 1 of the NFL campaign, but it appears that won’t be an issue for Tom Brady.

The veteran quarterback looked sharp from the get-go in the New England Patriots’ 2018 season opener against the Houston Texans, including a 21-yard touchdown strike to Rob Gronkowski for the game’s first score.

It was James White’s turn to get in on the action shortly after, as the Patriots running back hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brady to give New England a two-score lead in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.

White’s TD reception capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive by the Patriots that stretched just under five minutes.

