Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll: Ohio State, LSU Rise In New College Football Rankings

An exciting Week 1 of the 2018 college football season is in the books, and there was plenty of movement in the new AP Top 25 poll for Week 2.
The most notable move is Ohio State jumping Wisconsin for the No. 4 spot. The Buckeyes crushed Oregon State at home, while the Badgers dominated Western Kentucky. Neither victory told us anything about either Big Ten squad, so it’s a little surprising that Ohio State went up one spot.
Washington dropped from No. 6 to No. 9 after a 21-16 loss to Auburn. The Tigers went to No. 7 from No. 9. LSU made the largest leap, vaulting from No. 25 to No. 11 after a convincing 33-17 victory against Miami (FL). The Hurricanes fell all the way from No. 8 to No. 22.
Here’s the AP Top 25 poll for Week 2:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Wisconsin
6. Oklahoma
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Washington
10. Stanford
11. LSU
12. Virginia Tech
13. Penn State
14. West Virginia
15. Michigan State
16. TCU
17. USC
18. Mississippi State
19. Central Florida
20. Boise State
21. Michigan
22. Miami
23. Oregon
24. South Carolina
25. Florida
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
