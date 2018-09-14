What’s Behind Red Sox’s Success Against National League Teams This Season?

The Boston Red Sox have dominated just about everyone this season. At 101-46, the Red Sox have the best record in Major League Baseball and became the first team in Red Sox history to win 100 games since 1946.

While the Sox haven’t been selective with the teams they’ve steamrolled, Boston has been particularly dominant against the National League, entering Friday’s game against the New York Mets with a 14-3 record against the senior circuit.

But what’s behind the Sox’s success against the NL?

NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons, Tim Wakefield and The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo discussed the possible reasons before the Sox’s series opener against the Mets at Fenway Park.

To hear what they had to say, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.