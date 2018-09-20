What’s Reason Behind David Price’s Struggles Vs. Yankees In 2018?

David Price has baffled most teams this season, but not the New York Yankees.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander is 15-4 with a 2.84 ERA in 25 starts against teams not named the Yankees this season, but he is 0-2 with a 10.34 ERA in four starts against the Bronx Bombers in 2018. That includes the lefty’s loss Wednesday night when he gave up six runs (four earned), including three home runs in the Red Sox’s 10-1 loss at Yankee Stadium.

Price had been brilliant in the second half prior to Wednesday’s defeat, with his last bad start coming July 1 against the Yankees in New York.

So, why has the Red Sox lefty struggled against the team’s hated rival?

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier noted prior to Thursday’s series finale against the Yankees, that New York’s right-handed hitters know they can look out over the plate against Price since he no longer has the high-90s fastball that can beat them inside.

To hear Speier and NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Jim Rice discuss Price, you can check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images