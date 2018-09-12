Where Colin Cowherd Currently Ranks Patriots Among Top 10 NFL Teams

The new NFL season is underway, and you know what that means.

Power rankings.

Ranking teams 1 through 32 is widely practiced among the football world, and Colin Cowherd decided to take part during Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1.

While the host understandably has the Los Angeles Rams at No. 1, the rest of the list begs a lot of questions. As such, we have a feeling New England Patriots fans will be of the belief that their team should be a bit higher up.

Check it out:

1. Rams

2. Ravens

3. Eagles

4. Chiefs

5. Patriots

The most glaring slot, of course, is the Baltimore Ravens being at No. 2. While putting up 47 points in a season opener is nothing to scoff at, Baltimore’s onslaught came at the expense of the Buffalo Bills, who just might be the worst team in the league this season.

As far as the Patriots are concerned, they probably are right where they should be. It’s tough to put New England ahead of L.A. and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and the Kansas City Chiefs looked pretty darn impressive in their Week 1 road win against a tough Los Angeles Chargers team.

Either way, it’s still very early, so it should be interesting to see how Cowherd and other analysts alike shuffle their respective lists once this week’s slate of games concludes.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports