Why Drew Brees Doesn’t Focus On Being Better Than Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Drew Brees is among the NFL’s best quarterbacks, but he’s not very concerned about making his case as the clear-cut No. 1 signal-caller in the league.

During an appearance Tuesday on “The Dan Patrick Show,” the New Orleans Saints QB detailed where his focus lies heading into the 2018 season, and it certainly isn’t centered on any of his colleagues.

“Listen, I’ve got a ton of respect for those guys,” Brees said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “I don’t look at it that way, you know? I don’t sit around and say that my goal in life is to be better than Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, or my goal with this career.

“I’m very, very focused on just my team, and what I need to do to help my team win. And understanding that when it’s all said in done, you’ll be evaluated based upon a lot of different things. Is that the most important thing to me? No. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment as much as I can, understanding that I’m closer to the end than I am the beginning of my career.”

Brees definitely has the right mindset. Time is not on his side to become level with Brady in terms of accolades, and Rodgers is considered by many to be the best QB in the game right now. As such, there’s no sense for Brees to compare himself to either player.

Zeroing in on making a Super Bowl run, however, will benefit both Brees and the Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports