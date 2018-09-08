Why Isn’t Red Sox’s Joe Kelly More Effective With 100 MPH Fastball?

Joe Kelly might have the best stuff of any pitcher in the Boston Red Sox bullpen.

The 30-year-old, however, still can’t induce swings and misses on a consistent basis.

Kelly was roughed up Friday night in the Red Sox’s 6-3 loss to the Houston Astros, surrendering three runs and taking the loss in the series opener at Fenway Park. And prior to Saturday’s Game 2, Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked about finding ways to make Kelly more effective.

