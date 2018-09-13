Why Jaguars Aren’t Overly Concerned About Jalen Ramsey’s Trash Talk

Jalen Ramsey is an elite cornerback, but he’s also a top-tier trash talker.

Ramsey has provided a countless number of memorable soundbites since entering the NFL in 2016, with a handful coming at the expense of the New England Patriots.

Rob Gronkowski was featured in Ramsey’s trash talk tour this summer when the Jaguars CB expressed his belief that the Patriots tight end was overrated. Gronkowski admitted Wednesday that Ramsey’s barb would be used as motivation this Sunday, but Jacksonville still doesn’t sound overly concerned about the 23-year-old’s jabbering.

During conference calls Wednesday ahead of the matchup between Jacksonville and New England, Jags head coach Doug Marrone and defensive lineman Calais Campbell both explained why they’re not worried about a possible ripple effect stemming from Ramsey opening his mouth.

“I mean, it is what it is,” Marrone said. “We’re all men and we’ve got to stand by what we say and you’ve got to speak for yourself and be able to do that. We’ve just got to go out there and play.”

Campbell echoed his coach’s sentiments.

“I mean, Jalen – he’s a very outspoken guy who loves to talk trash, that’s part of his game,” the veteran pass rusher said. “And I tell him all the time, “Man, hey, whatever you do, just make sure that – we are going to back you up. We are going to back you up. We’re going to be there for you.” I have nothing but confidence in Jalen. He’s a very smart guy and he loves the game of football, very passionate so I won’t ever try to contain somebody and not let him be himself.

“You know, every team’s always going to find bulletin board material. At the end of the day, we just got to play football. They’re motivated to win the game just like we’re motivated to win the game because it’s an important game. It’s a conference game against a good opponent. I think there’s mutual respect on both sides of the field. We know that they’re a really good team that’s going to be there at the end and I hope they think that we’re a good team that’s going to be there at the end. And that’s enough motivation already just because we have these two teams, you know you’re competing for a chance to be there at the end and have control when the end comes.”

Ramsey will attempt to back up his words when the Week 2 tilt at TIAA Bank Field kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

