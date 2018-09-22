Why Jason Whitlock Believes 2018 Is Bill Belichick’s ‘Season Of Destruction’

The 2018 season will be a compelling one for the New England Patriots.

From a pure football perspective, there’s no reason to believe the Patriots won’t be able to make another run to the Super Bowl. But aside from the action on the field, there’s the overlying tension that’s reportedly consumed the franchise.

This chatter very well could be overblown, but Jason Whitlock is of the impression that there’s some legitimacy to the issue when it comes to Bill Belichick. And during Thursday’s edition of “Speak For Yourself” on FOX Sports 1, the co-host detailed why he believes the Patriots coach is in the midst of a “season of destruction.”

Whitlock gets biblical with Bill Belichick, says legendary coach is in season of destruction. "Pride goeth before destruction." @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/xlvzMheBvk — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) September 20, 2018

Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl benching always will be somewhat of a blemish on Belichick’s résumé, but the Patriots themselves never have been ones to get hung up on the past. Players understandably might have been frustrated by the personnel move, but it’s doubtful any will let it affect the current season.

Things might not always be fine and dandy with the Patriots throughout the duration of the season, but you probably shouldn’t expect anarchy in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports