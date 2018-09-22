NFL Rumors: Why Patriots’ Tom Brady Has Been ‘In A Mood’ Ahead Of Week 3

The New England Patriots hold themselves to a certain standard, and it’s not always pretty when expectations aren’t met.

That was the case in the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who dominated New England in all facets of the game en route to a 31-20 win. It was a frustrating afternoon for the Pats, which was made all the more evident when quarterback Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels both blew up on the sidelines after the first quarter.

It appears, however, that Brady didn’t leave his disgruntlement in Northeast Florida. According to NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, Brady’s agitation from the Patriots’ performance against the Jaguars lingered over into the week leading up to New England’s Week 3 showdown against the Detroit Lions.

Several Patriot players told me Tom Brady was "in a mood" and "irritated" this week. He was displeased with the overall execution Sunday and wants to make sure that doesn't carry over to Detroit Sunday night. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 21, 2018

The Patriots historically have bounced back well the week after laying an egg. It also doesn’t hurt Brady and Co.’s case that the Lions by and large have looked unimpressive through the first two weeks of the season. Detroit will be hungry for its first win this Sunday night, but it won’t come easy against a pissed off TB12.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports