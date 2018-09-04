Why Red Sox’s Rick Porcello ‘Embraces’ Hitting During Interleague Play

Rick Porcello’s success this season hasn’t been limited to the pitching mound.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander has been a pleasant surprise at the plate in 2018, ripping two doubles in five total at-bats, including a three-RBI two-bagger against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer.

Porcello clearly has enjoyed taking his hacks, which in a sense makes him feel like a complete ballplayer. To hear more from Porcello about his hitting skills, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports