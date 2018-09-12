Why Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady Vs. Aaron Rodgers Debate Is ‘Not Even Close’

Skip Bayless has no time for the Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers debate.

That’s because Bayless believes Brady is the clear-cut choice, despite the Patriots quarterback reportedly saying Rodgers is “much more talented” and would throw for 7,000 yards every season if he had New England’s offensive scheme and institutional knowledge.

Bayless’ stance, which he explained Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” is predicated largely on the Patriots’ team success under Brady and the five-time Super Bowl champion’s production when the stakes are highest. Rodgers, while incredibly gifted, has led the Green Bay Packers to just one Super Bowl, where they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers to cap the 2010 season.

.@RealSkipBayless lists all of Tom Brady's accomplishments since Aaron Rodgers won and played in his only Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/LlfCKfxfBB — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 12, 2018

This is why the Brady vs. Rodgers debate is fruitless: No quarterback in NFL history is more accomplished than Brady, who’s been to the big game eight times. But it’s fair to argue Rodgers is more talented, as the Packers quarterback has shown countless times throughout his own impressive career that he’s arguably the most skilled player to ever play the position.

Unfortunately, that evaluation isn’t going to cut it in today’s take-driven society, which is why we’re left with Bayless — as well as every other Tom, Dick and Harry — going all-in on one of the two quarterbacks. And since Brady’s accolades are more tangible, whereas a case for Rodgers relies largely on the eye test, it’s far easier to side with New England’s signal-caller, who’s widely considered the greatest in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images