Why Tom Brady Sr. Doesn’t Get Nervous Before Patriots Games Anymore

Tom Brady has been delivering the goods for nearly two decades, and somewhere along the line, his father, Tom Sr., began eating much more comfortably.

That’s because Tom Sr. no longer is filled with the same anxiety he used to feel whenever his son would lead the New England Patriots onto the field.

“Twenty years ago, 18 years ago, I couldn’t eat two days before a game,” Brady Sr. told The MMQB’s Albert Breer after the Patriots’ 27-20 season-opening win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. “Now I’m eating without a nervous stomach an hour before the game. I guess I’m conditioned to having a very successful son. I don’t have the same fear I had 15, 20 years ago, and that’s because I’ve seen how he’s done things, prepared, and been able to perform.”

The younger Brady was in vintage form Sunday, completing 26 of 39 passes for 277 yards with three touchdowns. The performance erased any concern about whether the 41-year-old quarterback would look different to start the regular season after a strange offseason in which he surprisingly skipped voluntary OTAs.

“He absolutely loves football,” Brady Sr. said of his son, per Breer. “He’s said it, after watching 50,000 or 60,000 hours of film, it’s not hard anymore. The only thing that’s hard — mentally, intellectually, it’s not hard for him; physically, it’s hard. That’s unless you’re in spectacular physical condition, which he’s able to achieve through all the work he’s done with his body coach.”

Brady, a sixth-round draft pick in 2000, is entering his 19th season with the Patriots. He’s eyeing his sixth Super Bowl title and seeking to continue cementing himself as the greatest QB in NFL history.

“It just stuns me,” Brady Sr. told Breer on Sunday night. “It’s been an amazing ride.”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images