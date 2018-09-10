Why Tom Brady’s Son Could Take Fantasy Lesson From Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Family

Tom Brady’s son, Jack, didn’t take his New England Patriots quarterback father in his fantasy football draft for the second straight year, and in a vacuum, we don’t blame him. There’s no place for favoritism in the cutthroat world of fantasy … right?
Well, the Fitzpatrick clan would like a word.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had an absolute field day in Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints, completing 75 percent of his passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns to finish as the top scorer in all of fantasy football.
After the game, Fitzpatrick, who was on just 3 percent of Yahoo fantasy rosters entering the weekend, made a surprising admission: Both of his sons had him on their fantasy squads and reaped the benefits of his Week 1 outburst.
“So my 9-year-old son, Tate, convinced my 11-year-old son, Brady, to put me on his fantasy team today,” Fitzpatrick told NBC Sports’ Peter King. “I didn’t even know Brady played fantasy football. I guess it was a good decision.”
The lesson here: Sometimes it’s OK to go with your heart over your head — especially if your immediate family is involved. (Also, how ironic is it that Fitzpatrick’s son’s name is Brady?)
If Jack Brady had drafted his all-world dad, he would have enjoyed a top-10 fantasy performance, as Brady threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Houston Texans. Instead, Jack got stuck with Matt Ryan, who put up a clunker Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Of course, Jack probably had a lot more competition for his dad than Fitzpatrick’s sons — good luck finding Tom Brady on any waiver wire — and we’re not *actually* questioning the fantasy decisions of Brady’s teenage son. But maybe the five-time Super Bowl champ will make a stronger case for himself to Jack when next season rolls around.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP