Will Conor McGregor Retire After UFC 229? MMA Star’s Coach Explains

Is this the end for Conor McGregor?

McGregor will face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 229 on Oct. 6, and it’s fair to wonder whether it’ll mark The Notorious’ final fight. The 30-year-old hasn’t fought in UFC in nearly two years, so he clearly has no problem waiting around for the perfect opportunity, and money probably isn’t an issue given how much he earned for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor’s striking coach, Owen Roddy, admitted recently he’s unsure whether the former two-division champion will retire after next month’s showdown. In fact, it’s quite possible McGregor doesn’t know, either, as his future could hinge on whether he defeats Nurmagomedov and what types of fights become available.

“I don’t know … I don’t think (he will retire),” Roddy told Peter Carroll on the latest episode of Eurobash, per MMAFighting.com. “I don’t look into the future to see what’s happening. Conor’s mentality hasn’t changed at all, so I don’t know.

“I always say, it depends on what fights are available, I think, for Conor,” he added. “As I said, if there is another big superfight and Conor feels like he would enjoy it, then he’ll do it. If the fans want it and stuff like that, I think Conor will take it.”

In any event, McGregor hasn’t discussed retirement yet, according to Roddy, so speculation about him walking away from mixed martial arts appears to be nothing more than that at this point.

“You never know, who knows? We’re just going to focus on the task at hand now,” Roddy said, per MMAFighting.com. “This is potentially the biggest fight ever. We’ll go in and do that and then he’ll probably be on to the next biggest fight ever.”

McGregor last fought at UFC 205 in November 2016. He defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title, making him a two-division champ, as he also owned the featherweight title at the time.

The Notorious since has been stripped of both belts, and Nurmagomedov will enter their UFC 229 fight as the lightweight champion after beating Al Iaquinta for the vacant title at UFC 223 in April.

