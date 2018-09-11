Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Continues Strong Season Against Astros

Xander Bogaerts has become a problem for opposing teams this season.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop continued his strong season over the weekend against the Houston Astros, when he went 8-for-12 with two home runs in the three-game series.

What makes him even more of a threat is that Boston manager, Alex Cora, has inserted the 25-year-old into the cleanup spot behind J.D. Martinez.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin, former Red Sox pitcher Manny Delcarmen and WEEI’s Rob Bradford spoke earlier today of Bogaerts’ ascent to dominance and his importance in the lineup. To hear their breakdown, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.