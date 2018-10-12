Alabama Grocer Takes Bold Stand Against Pepsi Over NFL Anthem Protests

Do you like Pepsi? Well, if you’re in Alabama, you won’t be able to get your fix at S&Z Grocery.

The Athens, Ala., store won’t be stocking 20-ounce bottles of the America-hating cola as long as the NFL logo continues to grace its labels, according to a post this week on S&Z’s Facebook page. In the brave poster’s view, selling the soda would be akin to supporting NFL players who kneel in protest during the national anthem, or something.

“This may cause me to lose some business, but here goes,” the post reads. “S&Z supermarket currently will not be selling 20 ounce Pepsi or Diet Pepsi. These two items are currently produced with the NFL logo on them. I refuse to sell the product until the logo is removed.

“I will not bow down in order to make a dollar as long as the athletes are allowed to bow down and disrespect the flag and the country that I love.”

Whatever your views on the anthem protests and the attention paid to them — which always seems to die down just long enough for some disapproving patriot to thrust them back into the spotlight, like the S&Z crew here — it goes without saying that the connection between Pepsi and the player protests is thread-thin.

One thing is for sure: First, the protests spilled over into pizza. Now, it’s soda. At the very least, the menu for children’s birthday parties now appears to be in serious jeopardy.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images