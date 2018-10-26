Alex Cora Expecting Quality Start From Well-Rested Rick Porcello In Game 3

Rick Porcello and the Boston Red Sox can take one step closer to a World Series championship Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

The Red Sox currently hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series over the Dodgers and will look to put Los Angeles on the brink of elimination when Porcello takes the hill in Game 3.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, manager Alex Cora noted the toll Porcello took in the American League Championship Series, which saw the right-hander be used as both a starter and reliever. But now that Porcello has received extended rest, Cora is expecting his starter to be his usual self Friday.

To hear from Cora, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.