Alex Cora Explains Toughest Challenges He’s Faced As First-Year Manager

Alex Cora couldn’t have asked for a better first season as a Major League Baseball manager, but that doesn’t mean it’s been a total breeze for the Boston Red Sox skipper.

Prior to Tuesday’s World Series Game 1 at Fenway Park, Cora identified the most challenging parts of being a big league manager. For Cora, the Red Sox’s release of Hanley Ramirez, among other roster changes, was one of the toughest decisions he’s had to make this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports