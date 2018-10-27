Alex Cora Not Worried About Red Sox After 18-Inning Game 3 Loss Vs. Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox went for the throat Friday night at Dodger Stadium, but they couldn’t deliver the killing blow to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boston and LA played the longest game in postseason history, an 18-inning, seven-plus hour marathon that saw the Red Sox empty both their bench and their bullpen, including using Game 4 starter Nathan Eovaldi for seven innings.

Eventually, though, it wasn’t enough, as Max Muncy’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th gave the Dodgers a 3-2 win and cut the Sox’s lead in the series to 2-1.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the historic battle, including why he doesn’t think his team will suffer any ill effects from the crushing loss.

