Alex Cora Opens Up About Decision To Use Chris Sale In Relief During Game 4

Perhaps the biggest surprise of Tuesday’s American League Division Series Game 4 came in the eighth inning.

After Ryan Brasier pitched a clean seventh frame with a strikeout, Red Sox manager Alex Cora elected to go with Chris Sale to handle the eighth in Boston’s 4-3 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

It certainly was an interesting move considering Sale pitched Game 1 of the ALDS and likely would have toed the rubber for Game 5 had the series gone the distance.

After the victory, Cora discussed his reasoning behind the move, noting the southpaw was dying to get back on the mound. To hear what the skipper had to say, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images