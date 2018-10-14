Alex Cora Reacts To Ejection After Red Sox’s Game 1 Loss To Astros

Alex Cora wasn’t long for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night.

The Red Sox manager was tossed after the fifth inning of Boston’s 7-2 loss to the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Cora got into a shouting match with James Hoye after the home-plate umpire rung up Andrew Benintendi on a questionable strike-three call with two outs and the bases loaded.

After the game, Cora admitted the ejection was a bit embarrassing but also noted that sometimes you have to do what you have to do in order to protect your players. For more from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports