Alex Cora, Red Sox Know Resilient Astros Won’t Go Quietly In Game 5

The Boston Red Sox are one win away from knocking off the defending World Series champion Houston Astros and booking their ticket to the Fall Classic.

Boston won a heart-stopping Game 4, 8-6, on Wednesday to give the Red Sox a 3-1 lead in their American League Championship Series with the Astros.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted how tough-minded the Astros are and that his team knows it will be difficult to close them out.

