Brandon Carlo Makes Two Stellar Stick Saves In Bruins’ Win Over Senators

Tuukka Rask needs to take Brandon Carlo out for a nice steak dinner.

Rask only allowed one goal in the Bruins’ 4-1 win over the Senators on Tuesday, but Ottawa easily could have potted two more had it not been for Boston’s young defenseman.

Carlo saved Rask’s bacon on two occasions in the tilt at Canadian Tire Centre, preventing two potential Sens goals with a pair of stick saves.

To see both of Carlo’s stops, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports