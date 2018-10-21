Brandon Sutter Gives Canucks Early Lead Over Bruins With Gritty Goal

Brandon Sutter certainly has scored flashier goals in his career, but his tally Saturday helped the Vancouver Canucks get off to a great start against the Boston Bruins.

Less than four minutes into the first period at Rogers Arena, Sutter capitalized on a few Bruins defensive lapses by slipping the puck past Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak. Sutter positioned himself right in front of the net and managed to light the lamp from his knees.

To see NESN’s Andy Brickley break down Sutter’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports