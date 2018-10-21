Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Brandon Sutter Gives Canucks Early Lead Over Bruins With Gritty Goal

by on Sat, Oct 20, 2018 at 11:48PM

Brandon Sutter certainly has scored flashier goals in his career, but his tally Saturday helped the Vancouver Canucks get off to a great start against the Boston Bruins.

Less than four minutes into the first period at Rogers Arena, Sutter capitalized on a few Bruins defensive lapses by slipping the puck past Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak. Sutter positioned himself right in front of the net and managed to light the lamp from his knees.

To see NESN’s Andy Brickley break down Sutter’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties