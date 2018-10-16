Brock Holt, Alex Cora Explain Why Playing In Texas Is Important To Them

Playing in Texas will have a special meaning for Brock Holt and Alex Cora.

The Boston Red Sox get set for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the American League Championship Series in Houston against the Astros as they look to punch a ticket to the World Series.

Both the manager and utility infielder have a special connection to the Lone Star State. Holt is a Texas native and Cora, of course, was the bench course for the ‘Stros last season when they won the World Series.

The two discussed what playing in Texas means to them during Monday’s press conference. To hear from the Cora and Holt, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.