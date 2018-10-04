Bruce Cassidy Confident Bruins Will Bounce Back After Blowout Loss To Capitals

The Boston Bruins kicked off the 2018-19 NHL season on a sour note, to say the least.

The B’s had their lunch money stolen by the Washington Capitals in Wednesday night’s tilt at Capital One Arena, suffering a 7-0 loss at the hands of the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Despite the drubbing, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy still expressed confidence in his players after the game. And Boston won’t have to wait very long to try and get its first win of the campaign, as it now travels to Buffalo for a Thursday night matchup with the Sabres.

For more from Cassidy, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports