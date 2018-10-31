Bruce Cassidy Explains Decision To Split Up Top Line In Win Over Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins went against the grain Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

Despite their trio’s brilliant start to the season, the Bruins’ top line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand were split up at times in Boston’s tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes. The move paid off, as the Black and Gold rallied to claim a 3-2 victory.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy attributed his team’s slow start for the reason behind the line shuffle. To hear more from Cassidy, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports