Bruce Cassidy Lauds Bruins’ Defensive Zone Coverage In Win Over Oilers

The Bruins’ defense looked nightmarish in the season opener, but things have started to come together for Boston on that end of the ice since the blowout loss to the Washington Capitals.

The B’s ripped off their third straight win Thursday night with a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden. It’s been a great stretch for the Bruins, who have allowed four total goals in their last three games combined.

After the win over the Oilers, head coach Bruce Cassidy praised his team for its growing improvement in defensive zone coverage. To hear more from Cassidy, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports