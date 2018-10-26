Bruce Cassidy Praises Bruins’ Defensive Effort In Shutout Win Over Flyers

The Bruins’ defensive depth chart currently is ravaged by injuries, but that didn’t seem to affect Boston on Thursday night.

Despite key blueliners Charlie McAvoy, Torey Krug and Kevan Miller all being out of action, the B’s still managed to notch a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy praised his defense for its collectively strong performance despite the handful of critical injuries. To hear from Cassidy, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports