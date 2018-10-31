Bruins’ Brad Marchand Breaks Down His Pair Of Goals Vs. Hurricanes

Brad Marchand has been struggling to light the lamp this season, but that wasn’t the case Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

Marchand, who entered the Bruins’ tilt against the Hurricanes with two goals on the campaign, potted a pair in Boston’s 3-2 win over Carolina. After notching the game-tying goal thanks to a sweet Patrice Bergeron feed, Marchand notched the go-ahead tally just over five minutes into the third period on a nifty wraparound.

