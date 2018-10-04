Bruins Don’t Provide Much To Be Excited About In Season Opener Vs. Capitals

Welp, things only can go up for the Boston Bruins after their season opener Wednesday night.

The Bruins were outclassed by the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena in a 7-0 blowout. Luckily for the B’s, they’ll have a chance to bounce back Thursday night in Buffalo against the Sabres.

After the game, NESN’s Andy Brickley and Alex Kraemer broke down everything that went wrong for Boston in its first game of the 2018-19 campaign. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.