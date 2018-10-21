Amica Coverage Cam Play of the Game

Bruins Earn Much-Needed Penalty Kill In First Period Vs. Canucks

by on Sat, Oct 20, 2018 at 11:35PM

The Boston Bruins didn’t get off to the best start Saturday night, but they did a fine job in making sure it didn’t get any worse.

After the Canucks grabbed an early 1-0 lead at Rogers Place, Vancouver jumped on the power play at the 13:37 mark in the first period. The Bruins didn’t let the home team extend their lead, though, as they successfully thwarted the Canucks’ man advantage thanks to a relentless penalty kill.

To see NESN’s Barry Pederson break down Boston’s effort, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports

