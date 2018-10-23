Bruins’ First Line Off To Red-Hot Start To 2018-19 NHL Season

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better NHL top line than the one in Boston.

The trio David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand arguably are the best line in all of hockey, and the Bruins stars are off to a red-hot start to the season. Through eight games, the three have combined for 36 points to help Boston collect a 4-2-2 record.

To see some early-season highlights from the Bruins’ first line, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports