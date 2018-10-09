Bruins’ First Line Posts Huge Performance In 11-Point Game Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins’ first line is picking up right where it left off.

The trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak combined for 11 points in Monday’s 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden.

Bergeron (hat trick, one assist) and Pastrnak (two goals, two assists) each tallied four points while Marchand added three of his own with as many helpers.

Although they were the best in the NHL last season and are setting themselves up to be of the same caliber this campaign, NESN’s Billy Jaffe noted he wouldn’t be surprised if head coach Bruce Cassidy shuffles the three at some point this season.

